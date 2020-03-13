Peter Weber and Madison Break Up Just Days After ‘Bachelor’ Finale – Read Their Statements Here

Welp, that didn’t last long. Just two days after “The Bachelor” Season 24 finale, on which showed Peter Weber choosing to pursue a relationship with Madison Prewett, the pair have decided to call their very, very young relationship quits.

Looks like Barb always gets her way.

The former couple broke the news of their breakup to Bachelor Nation in separate Instagram posts Thursday night.

“I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me,” Weber wrote. “I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward. Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️”

Also Read: More Than Half of Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' Suitors Are at Least 10 Years Younger

Prewett’s statement said: “So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️”

The breakup may feel like both an inevitability and a shock to Bachelor Nation, who watched Peter’s mother Barb Weber berate him and Madison on national television during the finale of his season Tuesday, during which she expressed her belief that they weren’t right for each other.

Barb preferred Peter’s ex-fiance, Hannah Ann Sluss, with whom he got engaged shortly after Madison left him over concerns that her Christian lifestyle wouldn’t match up with Peter’s free-spirited one. Peter Broke up with Sluss one month into their engagement because he still had feelings for Madison, prompting “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison to fly the Auburn-native back from Alabama to see if the two could work things out.

Guess not.