Peter Weber and Madison Break Up Just Days After ‘Bachelor’ Finale – Read Their Statements Here

Pilot Pete writes, “after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us”

and | March 13, 2020 @ 6:51 AM Last Updated: March 13, 2020 @ 8:07 AM
Bachelor Peter Madison

ABC

Welp, that didn’t last long. Just two days after “The Bachelor” Season 24 finale, on which showed Peter Weber choosing to pursue a relationship with Madison Prewett, the pair have decided to call their very, very young relationship quits.

Looks like Barb always gets her way.

The former couple broke the news of their breakup to Bachelor Nation in separate Instagram posts Thursday night.

“I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me,” Weber wrote. “I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward. Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️”

Also Read: More Than Half of Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' Suitors Are at Least 10 Years Younger

Prewett’s statement said: “So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️”

The breakup may feel like both an inevitability and a shock to Bachelor Nation, who watched Peter’s mother Barb Weber berate him and Madison on national television during the finale of his season Tuesday, during which she expressed her belief that they weren’t right for each other.

Barb preferred Peter’s ex-fiance, Hannah Ann Sluss, with whom he got engaged shortly after Madison left him over concerns that her Christian lifestyle wouldn’t match up with Peter’s free-spirited one. Peter Broke up with Sluss one month into their engagement because he still had feelings for Madison, prompting “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison to fly the Auburn-native back from Alabama to see if the two could work things out.

Guess not.

All 23 Bachelors Ranked, From Least to Most Dramatic (Photos)

  • Colton Underwood, Peter Weber, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Getty
  • Bob Guiney Getty Images
  • Andrew Firestone Getty Images
  • The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Aaron Buerge Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.
  • lorenzo borghese Getty Images
  • Andy Baldwin
  • Byron Velvick Getty Images
  • Travis Lane Stork Getty Images
  • Alex Michel Getty Images
  • ABC
  • Jesse Palmer Getty Images
  • Charlie O'Connell Getty Images
  • matt grant Craig Sjodin/ABC
  • Bachelor Ben Higgins Seduced by GOP Leaders for Colorado Congress Seat ABC
  • "The Bachelor" Peter Weber ABC
  • COLTON Underwood The Bachelor ABC
  • Jake Pavelka - The Bachelor - ABC Getty
  • ABC
  • Juan Pablo Galavis Bachelor ABC
  • ABC
  • bachelor nick viall ABC
  • ABC
  • Arie Luyendyk Jr. - 'The Bachelor' ABC
1 of 24

From Arie Luyendyk Jr. to Peter Weber

As we steep ourselves in the drama of Peter Weber's season, let us take a walk down memory lane with the Bachelors of years past. From Arie Luyendyk, Jr. to Jake Pavelka to Colton Underwood, here is TheWrap's ranking of every single Bachelor from least to most dramatic. And don't forget to tune in to ABC on Mondays at 8/9c to see how Pilot Pete's season plays out.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue