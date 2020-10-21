CLARE CRAWLEY Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Can’t Catch a Break

by and | October 21, 2020 @ 9:10 AM

ABC dating competition faced an NFL make-up game last Tuesday and Game 1 of the World Series this week

Poor Clare Crawley. Last week, the coronavirus-delayed debut of Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” faced a freak Tuesday night NFL football game, a make-up contest also caused by COVID-19. Last night, the ABC dating competition faced off with Game 1 of the 2020 World Series on Fox.

Fortunately, there isn’t what we would call an enormous amount of crossover between professional sports audiences and those who watch “The Bachelorette,” but there are only so many TVs to go around.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

