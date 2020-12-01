‘The Bachelorette': Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Ivan Hall

“Bachelorette” contestant Ivan Hall has quickly become a fan favorite since Tayshia Adams took over for Clare Crawley after she got engaged to to Dale Moss earlier this season. But how much do you really know about this sweet and sensitive 28-year-old from Dallas,?

Ivan caught Tayshia’s attention on last week’s episode when he won the songwriting contest, earning him some alone time with her. But he caught fans’ attention when he started a conversation with Tayshia about race and police brutality in America. The conversation was a first for “The Bachelor” franchise, which has been criticized for its lack of racial diversity multiple times in the past, and fans applauded his refreshingly authentic and genuine approach to the issue.

It all started when Ivan opened up to Tayshia about his younger brother, who was incarcerated and whom he said experienced police brutality first-hand within the criminal justice system. The two also talked about their shared experience of being biracial growing up in predominantly white environments, and about the Black Lives Matter movement that was sparked by the death of George Floyd in May. Tayshia was so emotionally moved by the conversation that she was brought to tears.

It’s safe to say that the “Bachelor” franchise is safe in the hands of these two — but there’s a lot more you need to know about dreamboat Ivan.

For one thing, he builds jets for the U.S. military. Like Tayshia, he’s biracial — a mix of Black and Filipino, while Tayshia is Black and Latina. Ivan was born in Chicago but he grew up in Plano, Texas. He’s very close with his mother and he prizes intelligence in a woman.

His bio on ABC’s website also describes Ivan as a “recovered Croc enthusiast,” a huge fan of Filipino cooking, and with a passion for high-end cars.

According to his LinkedIn page, he works for the military contractor Lockheed Martin, and earned his bachelor of science in industrial engineering at Texas Tech — where he also played tennis.

Tune in to “The Bachelorette” every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see where Ivan and Tayshia’s journey takes them.

In the meantime, here are some fan tweets fawning over Ivan.

Still thinking about this raw and powerful discussion that took place between Ivan and Tayshia last night

#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/MLJXNT6EJS — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) November 25, 2020

Ivan is the guy every dad hopes their daughter ends up with #BacheloretteABC #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/SOKR9fSyTD — victoria smith (@torismith714) November 25, 2020

Ivan and Tayshia having an actual real conversation about world issues – George Floyd, police brutality, race. This is new for the Bachelorette and I'm here for it. #gettingreal #TheBachelorette — Katie (@kdubs007) November 25, 2020

Ivan being the first Blasian on The Bachelorette, putting his vulnerability out there, discussing racial inequality and bringing up George Floyd on his date with Tayshia – KING SHIT #TheBacheloretteABC — AP Velasco (@apv101) November 25, 2020

ivan and tayshia’s 1 on 1 got me in SHAMBLES rn #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/csWPMlxB4w — jay (@slaysanavong) November 25, 2020

How I’ll sleep tonight knowing Ivan has restored my faith & hope in this god forsaken show #theBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/pqu7whVNpr — Shelby (@Shelby_Delaine) November 25, 2020