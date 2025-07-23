Bad Bunny Shocks Adam Sandler With Admission That He Secretly Cried When They First Met | Video

Bad Bunny is a pretty big fan of Adam Sandler’s – so much so, in fact, that he actually cried when they met. Sandler himself didn’t know that though, so when the rapper admitted it during their appearance on “Late Night” Tuesday, the comedian was shocked.

The two star together in “Happy Gilmore 2,” set to tee off at Netflix this Friday. Stopping by the NBC talk show, they recalled to host Seth Meyers how they met, which was apparently locking eyes across the basketball court at a Lakers game. In fairness to Bad Bunny, the tears were at least partly because he’d been drinking.

“I was a little tipsy,” he admitted. The rapper recalled being with his best friend and freaking out because, of all the celebrities he’d encountered at Lakers games, Sandler was somehow never among them, so “I was waiting for that moment.”

“When he did the eye contact with me, and said hi — bro, I cried,” Bad Bunny said.

At that, Sandler lit up in joy and shock, seemingly unaware of just how excited the rapper was. But apparently, Bad Bunny made a herculean effort to keep himself together in the moment.

“I did hold my tears, like ‘No, no, I can’t cry here on courtside,’” he continued. “I was like, ‘No, no way, he knows who I am!’”

