Bad Robot has obtained the rights to adapt Glennon Doyle’s best-selling memoir “Untamed” for television in a competitive situation.

Apple TV+’s “Little Voice” showrunner Jessie Nelson will co-write the pilot with Doyle, and both will executive produce along with J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot’s head of television Ben Stephenson. Rachel Rusch Rich, Bad Robot’s executive vice president of television, will co-executive produce.

“Untamed” is described as exploring “the joy and peace we discover when we stop striving to meet the expectations of the world, and start trusting the voice deep within us.”

“We were incredibly moved by Glennon’s story of coming to live more honestly, bravely, and fully, embracing the messiness that comes along with change. Glennon’s own writing is sharp and funny and deeply felt, and we can think of no better partner to help bring her story to life than Jessie Nelson, whose work always has a profound and tender humanity, and we are thrilled to work with her again,” Stephenson and Rich said in a joint statement.

“Untamed has sold over one million copies worldwide in fewer than 20 weeks and ignited a movement because women are in a collective moment of reckoning: We are looking at existing models of marriage, parenthood, religion, business, sexuality and politics – and deciding that it’s time to let the old burn and imagine truer, more beautiful lives for ourselves, and a more equitable world for all of us. I can’t imagine a more important time or more perfect partners than Jessie Nelson and Bad Robot to help bring my story, our collective story, to television,” Doyle said.

“It’s rare to come upon a story that has at its center such a powerful, messy, honest, wholly original female character. So I am thrilled to be working with my partners Bad Robot, Warner Bros. and Glennon Doyle to tell her story — as it constantly reminds us that “being human is not hard because you’re doing it wrong it’s hard because you’re doing it right. You can’t change the fact that life is hard, so you must change your idea that it was ever supposed to be easy,” Nelson said.

Bad Robot and Jessie Nelson last worked together on Apple TV+’s “Little Voice.” Other Bad Robot shows include “Westworld,” which has been renewed for a 4th season on HBO, “Castle Rock” which is streaming on Hulu, and the upcoming “Lovecraft Country” coming to HBO in August.