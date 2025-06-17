Balenciaga and Britney Spears Debut a Surprise Fashion and Music Collaboration

Balenciaga and Britney Spears debut a surprise collaboration, American Contemporary Ballet debuts “The Euterpides,” Gap tees up with Malbon Golf for a limited-edition collection and James Perse takes over Indie Beach in Saint-Tropez for the summer.

Source: Balenciaga

Balenciaga and Britney Spears debut a surprise collaboration

Balenciaga’s latest music series is turning the spotlight on Britney Spears — an artist who not only redefined pop but also shaped its visual language. The Balenciaga Music | Britney Spears series marks her first collaboration to bridge fashion and music and was unveiled as part of Balenciaga by Demna “Exactitudes.”

The Spears capsule features limited-edition ready-to-wear and accessories including T-shirts, zip-up hoodies, silk twill flags and pierced-brim caps. Each piece features a Britney Spears autograph motif and archival imagery by Rankin and Steven Klein. Aged finishes and handwritten-style graphics give the collection the texture of vintage, fan-worn memorabilia.

“I have always loved fashion and was so honored and excited Balenciaga and Demna chose to collaborate with me on Demna’s last collection with the House,” Spears said. “These are some of my favorite images from such an amazing time in my career and life, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.”

The launch is accompanied by a Balenciaga Music playlist curated by Spears, featuring music from her personal archive as well as tracks that have inspired her. The playlist is available through a dedicated Music Hub on balenciaga.com, with streaming links for Apple Music and Spotify.

Also releasing is the “Britney4ever” EP by BFRND, featuring official remixes of “Gimme More” — first heard during the Summer 25 show — and “Oops! … I Did It Again,” marking the song’s 25th anniversary. The EP is released under Sony Music and available via BFRND’s artist page on Spotify and Apple Music.

BFRND, the French composer behind Balenciaga’s sound since 2017, has created original scores for every presentation under Demna. “Britney is a trailblazer,” he said. “Reworking her legacy is a great honor.”

After a decade at Balenciaga, Demna will depart the House later this summer to join Gucci as artistic director. His final collection, Balenciaga by Demna “Exactitudes,” brought together garments from 35 past seasons, new designs and pieces from his own wardrobe. “This is my love letter to the most loyal and fashion-forward audience we’ve built around the House,” he writes. “It is the end of a wonderful era that I wanted to capture and celebrate.”

The collection is available now at select Balenciaga stores worldwide and at balenciaga.com.

Source: Norman Jean Roy

American Contemporary Ballet debuts ‘The Euterpides’

American Contemporary Ballet (ACB) is debuting “The Euterpides,” a new ballet created by ACB Director Lincoln Jones and young composing prodigy Alma Deutscher. Inspired by a reinvented myth of the Greek Muse of Music, Euterpe, and her daughters’ musical delights, the ballet promises a fresh fusion of myth and melody.

Deutscher, hailed as “a new Mozart” by The New York Times and praised by Zubin Mehta as “one of the greatest musical talents of today,” began composing astonishing works at an early age: her first piano sonata at five, violin concerto at nine and full opera at 10. Now 20 and commissioned by ACB, she has composed her first ballet score.

“When I’m not composing, you’ll find me dancing; it’s my other great passion, so I was over the moon when American Contemporary Ballet asked me to write a short ballet for them to premiere in June,” Deutscher said. “This project is so special because the story itself is about music.”

Deutscher will conduct the first two performances of “The Euterpides” in person, traveling from Vienna. She will also conduct the musical interlude: the overture to her full-length opera “Cinderella,” which premiered in Vienna under the patronage of Mehta when she was just 11.

Jones provided Deutscher with an original libretto to bring to life through music. He describes their collaboration as reminiscent of the classical ballet-making process of legends like George Balanchine and Igor Stravinsky — only now with modern tools like video chats and emails. “Alma not only has the rare gift of creating beautiful melodies that stay with you, but the even rarer ability to write great dance music,” he said.

“The Euterpides” will be presented alongside Balanchine’s “Serenade,” often regarded as his first American masterpiece. Praised for its emotional clarity and choreographic brilliance, “Serenade” offers a breathtaking interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s luminous score, performed live by a full string orchestra.

The performances will be held on at Television City, 200 N Fairfax Ave., Stage 33, Los Angeles, 90036. Tickets are available here.

Leighton Meester and Rashida Jones (Source: Getty Images)

Urban Jürgensen celebrates its relaunch with a star-studded party

Earlier this month, Urban Jürgensen marked its historic relaunch with “Skål and Fejre – Urban Jürgensen: The Next Generation,” a one-night-only June 5 celebration at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Known as one of the world’s oldest independent watchmakers, with a 250-year heritage of crafting exquisite, handcrafted timepieces, Urban Jürgensen is celebrated for its blend of traditional artistry and modern innovation. The event brought together collectors, press, tastemakers and creatives to honor the revival of the brand, now led by co-CEOs Kari Voutilainen and Alex Rosenfield.

Set against the industrial backdrop of the airplane hangar, the space was transformed with a design inspired by the intricate mechanics and elegant aesthetics of Urban Jürgensen timepieces — a striking homage to the brand’s Danish roots and modern evolution. The evening also unveiled the brand’s first new collection in over a decade, featuring three new watches: the UJ-1 Anniversary Watch, the UJ-2 with double-wheel natural escapement and the UJ-3 perpetual calendar with instantaneous moon phase indication.

Source: BFA

The celebration drew an illustrious crowd including Rashida Jones, Leighton Meester, Ego Nwodim, Nicholas Duvernay, Dylan Efron, Scout Willis, Kyle Kuzma, Benjamin St-Juste, Jimmy Iovine, David Katzenberg, Nick Fouquet, Greg Chait, James Turrell and Urban Jürgensen’s director of photography, Ellen von Unwerth, who captured the evening through her cinematic lens.

The evening ended with a musical performance by U.K. singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro.

Source: Gap

Gap tees up with Malbon Golf for a limited-edition collection

Gap is joining forces with golf lifestyle brand Malbon Golf on a limited-edition collection and campaign that honors individuality and timeless style across generations. The collaboration blends Malbon’s signature golf aesthetic with prep-inspired Gap essentials, delivering versatile pieces for men and women designed to perform on the course or dress the part off it.

“Malbon has fostered a vibrant culture around the game of golf, allowing us to engage a new customer and bring together our two communities in a fresh way,” Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap, said. “Our collaboration with Malbon represents the unique intersection of fashion, sports and culture, offering a new opportunity for self-expression — on or off the golf course — through the lens of beloved Gap icons.”

Founded in Los Angeles in 2017 by Stephen and Erica Malbon, Malbon strives to unite players of all backgrounds and ages in celebrating the game of golf. The Gap × Malbon collaboration amplifies this mission by championing shared experiences, self-expression and original style.

“We grew up with Gap, so the opportunity to collaborate and bridge golf culture with Gap’s heritage is incredibly exciting,” Erica and Stephen said. “Gap defines what an American brand can look like — it’s where fashion and functionality collide — so we are thrilled that each and every piece reflects, authentically, the DNA of both brands.”

The Generation Golf campaign, shot by photographer Duncan Wolfe, captures contemporary golf culture and its cross-generational appeal. The campaign features golf legend and five-time PGA Tour winner Jesper Parnevik alongside his children, Peg and Phoenix Parnevik.

The 33-piece collection offers a wide range of golf-inspired silhouettes for men and women, combining classic style with modern design and performance features. A custom PAR logo — a playful reinterpretation of Gap’s iconic arch — appears on fleece, knits and accessories. Meanwhile, timeless stripes, plaid and herringbone patterns add a heritage touch throughout the assortment.

The Gap × Malbon collection is available now at gap.com and select U.S. Gap stores.

Source: James Perse

James Perse brings California cool to the iconic Indie Beach in Saint-Tropez

For Angelenos traveling to the French Riviera this summer, a taste of home awaits. James Perse, the Los Angeles–based fashion and lifestyle brand, is taking over Indie Beach in Saint-Tropez through mid-September.

Following last year’s Jacquemus takeover of the iconic Pampelonne hotspot, the James Perse residency will fuse the brand’s relaxed sophistication with Indie Beach’s vibrant Mediterranean spirit, creating a seamless blend of West Coast ease and Côte d’Azur charm.

Guests will discover a full sensory experience — from a pop-up James Perse shop to custom staff uniforms — all reflecting the brand’s signature natural materials and understated luxury. Nestled among the dunes of Pampelonne, Indie Beach’s driftwood, wicker and bamboo decor perfectly complements James Perse’s ethos of authentic, elevated beach living.

Founded by Vincent Luftman, Tobias Chaix and Raphaël Blanc, Indie Group has redefined hospitality in Saint-Tropez with its free-spirited venues focused on conviviality, authenticity and sun-drenched pleasures. This collaboration brings together two brands that share a deep connection to coastal culture, quality craftsmanship and timeless design.

Perse, known for expanding his minimalist aesthetic beyond fashion into lifestyle and hospitality, sees this partnership as a natural extension of his West Coast vision. “I visited Indie Beach last year and was really drawn to its vibe and energy. Tobias and his team capture the unique beauty of Ramatuelle while blending it seamlessly with the charm and relaxed sophistication of Saint-Tropez,” he said.

Chaix added, “James Perse’s unique take on laid-back luxury aligns perfectly with Indie Beach’s philosophy. We’re excited to showcase this shared spirit and bring a fresh, elevated experience to our community this summer.”

Highlighting the collaboration is a limited-edition capsule collection available exclusively at the Indie Beach shop, featuring James Perse essentials reimagined for the Côte d’Azur, alongside custom-designed surfboards made just for the beach club.

Source: The London West Hollywood

LVE Wines by John Legend returns to The London West Hollywood

Just in time for summer, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills is bringing back Legend and LVE at The London WeHo Rooftop, a seasonal dining experience in partnership with LVE Wines by John Legend.

Beginning June 18, the poolside rooftop will serve à la carte and prix fixe dinner menus daily from 5:30 to 10 p.m., offering guests and locals al fresco dining with stunning views of the Hollywood Hills and city skyline.

“Following the success of last year, we are delighted to reintroduce this one-of-a-kind dining experience for both our guests and the local community,” executive chef Anthony Keene said. “Collaborating again with John Legend and his exceptional LVE wines from Napa Valley and France is a true honor.”

The prix fixe menu features a curated three-course meal inspired by Legend’s favorite things from wife Chrissy Teigen’s “Cravings” cookbook, paired with select LVE and Boisset wines. The à la carte menu offers a variety of shareable plates, starters, mains and desserts, all crafted to complement the wine selections.

The wine list meanwhile highlights LVE Wines’ seasonal favorites including rosé and sparkling wines alongside selections from the Boisset Collection, Legend’s wine partner.

Reservations can be made here.

