‘Ballard’ Season 1 Release Schedule: Are More Episodes on the Way?

Looking for a new crime show fix? “Ballard” is here for you. And the good news for those who don’t like waiting for new episodes each week, you don’t have to.

Taking place in the “Bosch” universe, “Ballard” centers on Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) as she leads the LAPD’s new cold case division, which is, of course, underfunded as the cases have remained open for quite some time.

“As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer’s string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD,” the synopsis teases.

“With the help of her volunteer team and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges, and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth.”

Here’s when you can watch the spinoff.

“Ballard” premiered worldwide on Wednesday, July 9.

How many episodes are there?

In total, there are 10 episodes in the first season of “Ballard.”

When do new episodes come out?

“Ballard” followed the binge release model, so all episodes are available now.

The series hasn’t been renewed for Season 2 as of this publishing, but we’ll let you know if that changes.

Watch the trailer