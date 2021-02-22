Spotify on Monday gave fans a sneak peek of its new eight-episode podcast series featuring former President Barack Obama and rock star Bruce Springsteen during its “Stream On” digital conference.

The new show, dubbed “Renegades: Born in the USA,” will have its first two episodes hit Spotify on Monday. Spotify’s first look at the exclusive podcast showed footage of “The Boss” and the ex-commander-in-chief hanging out together and talking about a wide variety of topics. The duo, according to a release from Spotify, will have several “intimate conversations” on topics including “race, fatherhood, marriage, and their own personal and professional journeys.”

“It’s no coincidence that the world’s best creators are embracing Spotify as a key platform for their podcasts – we have the reach, infrastructure and dedicated teams to take their stories to the world and we’re committed to growing their audience on Spotify,” Spotify head of studios and video Courtney Holt said in a statement.

More to come…