Barack Obama: Trump Treats Presidency as ‘One More Reality Show’ to Get ‘Attention He Craves’

Barack Obama is expected to offer a blunt critique of his White House successor during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

“I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” Obama will say, according to released excerpts of his prepared remarks. “But he never did. He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.”

Obama’s speech comes two days after former First Lady Michelle Obama’s impassioned remarks on Monday, in which she warned that the “chaos” in America would only continue to get worse if Trump was reelected and urged voters to support Joe Biden “like [their] lives depend on it.”

In his Wednesday speech, the former president is expected to also point to the “consequences” of Trump’s presidency.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before,” Obama will say, according to his prepared remarks.

“Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala’s ability to lead this country out of dark times and build it back better. But here’s the thing: no single American can fix this country alone. Democracy was never meant to be transactional – you give me your vote; I make everything better. So I am also asking you to believe in your own ability – to embrace your own responsibility as citizens – to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure,” he is also expected to say. “Because that’s what at stake right now. Our democracy.”