‘Barbie Universe': Inside the 62-Year-Old Doll’s Expansion Into Movies, Streaming and Instagram

by | September 2, 2021 @ 4:16 PM

”We are always looking for new expressions of the brand … everything is on the table,“ one Mattel executive says

Mattel’s Barbie doll made her debut in February 1959, making Barbie 62 years old. A Mattel spokeswoman would not confirm Barbie’s exact age as a beloved teen character but told TheWrap that Barbie — full name Barbara Millicent Roberts — remains a perpetual high school junior.

Barbie’s lack of a high school diploma has not stopped her from growing an empire that extends well beyond the toy aisle: Barbie, who has had more than 200 careers — from astronaut to robotics engineer — is now having a moment as a screen star with the Sept. 1 debut of a new Netflix musical special “Big City, Big Dreams.” Barbie’s first live-action movie, starring Margot Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird,” “Little Women”), also was recently announced.

