Help Is on the Way for Sweatpants Contessas: Ina Garten's 'Barefoot Contessa' Sets Return Date

Series returns to Food Network May 16

| April 30, 2020 @ 9:45 AM
Ina Garten

Food Network

Quarantine cooks, rejoice — Ina Garten is returning for a new season of “Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro” featuring all-new recipes for spring.

The new season of “Cook Like a Pro” premieres Saturday, May 16 on Food Network.

“We’re all cooking so much these days, this is a great time to brush up on your kitchen skills,” Garten said. “In the new episodes of ‘Cook Like a Pro,’ I’m going to show you some deeply satisfying dishes that you can make, along with lots of professional tips to help you cook them with confidence. And isn’t that what we all need right now?”

Here is the official description from Food Network:

“Shot on-location at her home in East Hampton, New York, Ina opens up her kitchen each week to help viewers cooks with confidence no matter their level of expertise. In the season premiere, Ina serves up some of her best-in-class dishes from Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Figs for breakfast to Vanilla Brioche Bread Pudding for dessert. Upcoming episodes include a celebration of one of Ina’s favorite ingredients: the tomato, a menu of her husband Jeffrey’s favorite new dishes and an all-dessert show.”

“Ina is beloved to our audience and now more than ever, they cannot wait to join her in her kitchen,” said Courtney White, President of Food Network. “With many people cooking three meals a day at home, Ina is the perfect inspiration to help make the most of this time.”

“Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro” premieres May 16 at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.

