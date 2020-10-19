Barry Jenkins Turns The Underground Railroad Into an Actual Railroad in First Look at Amazon Series (Video)

Barry Jenkins dropped a first look at his upcoming Amazon limited series “The Underground Railroad” Monday, revealing the literal railroad at the center of this show based on Colson Whitehead’s 2017 novel.

“The Underground Railroad” stars Thuso Mbedu as Cora, Chase W. Dillon as Homer and Joel Edgerton as Ridgeway. Per Amazon, “The limited series chronicles young Cora’s (Mbedu) journey as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping her Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.”

See the teaser for “The Underground Railroad” below.

