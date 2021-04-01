Go Pro Today

20 Highest-Grossing Baseball Movies, From ‘League of Their Own’ to ‘Major League’ (Photos)

Get in the spirit of the World Series with these commercial home runs

| April 1, 2021 @ 6:45 AM Last Updated: April 1, 2021 @ 7:00 AM
Highest Grossing Baseball Movies
Let's get into the spirit of a new MLB season with some of the biggest baseball movies that all hit a commercial home run. These are the highest grossing baseball movies of all time, ranked from lowest to highest.
Mr 3000
Buena Vista
20. "Mr. 3000" - $21.8 million  Bernie Mac plays a former baseball great who returns to the league at age 47 after learning he was just a few hits shy of 3000. 
Major League 2
Warner Bros.
19. "Major League II" - $30.6 million  Charlie Sheen, Corbin Bernsen and Tom Berenger all came back for the sequel to "Major League," but Wesley Snipes had become a bigger star, and his role of Willie Mays Hayes was taken over by Omar Epps. 
sandlot baseball
Twentieth Century Fox
18. "The Sandlot" - $32.4 million  "The Sandlot" performed modestly at the box office in 1993, but it found a second life as a cult film on VHS and on DVD a decade after its release. 
Bad News Bears
Paramount Pictures
17. "Bad News Bears" (2005) - $32.8 million  Billy Bob Thornton starred in Richard Linklater's remake of the '70s classic starring Walter Matthau. 
For Love of the Game
Universal
16. "For Love of the Game" - $35.1 million  Kevin Costner shows up quite a bit on this list. Sam Raimi directs Costner as a washed up pitcher reflecting on his career in baseball. 
trouble with the curve
Warner Bros.
15. "Trouble With the Curve" - $35.7 million  Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams play a father and daughter trying to patch up their relationship during Eastwood's final season as a baseball scout. 
million dollar arm jon hamm
Disney
14. "Million Dollar Arm" - $36.4 million  "Million Dollar Arm" kicked off a string of globe-hoping Disney movies, with Jon Hamm starring as a sports agent who travels to India in search of baseball talent on the cricket pitch. 
Hardball Keanu Reeves
Paramount
13. "Hardball" - $40.2 million  This early-2000s Keanu Reeves hit stars a young Michael B. Jordan in this movie about a Cabrini Green little league team. 
Fever Pitch
Twentieth Century Fox
12. "Fever Pitch" - $42 million  Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore make for one of the more charming rom-com couples of late. But even more special about "Fever Pitch" is that it arrived in the year the Red Sox finally won the World Series. 
The Natural Robert Redford
TriStar
11. "The Natural" - $47 million  Robert Redford, Robert Duvall and Glenn Close star in Barry Levinson's inspiring classic that has been fodder for countless homages and parodies. 
Charlie Sheen Wild Things
Paramount
10. "Major League" - $49.7 million  "Juuuust a bit outside!" The University of Arizona baseball team did their own version of the famous scene from this film where the players all arrive to spring training. 
angels in the outfield
Buena Vista
9. "Angels in the Outfield" (1994) - $50.2 million  You've got to believe! A young Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in this cute Disney movie about a baseball miracle. 
Bull Durham
Orion
8. "Bull Durham" - $50.8 million  Kevin Costner again. This baseball romance even received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. 
Rookie of the Year
Fox
7. "Rookie of the Year" - $53.6 million  Back when the Chicago Cubs were still lovable losers, it made sense that they might take a flyer on a miraculous young kid as depicted in Daniel Stern's family comedy. 
The Benchwarmers
Sony/Columbia
6. "The Benchwarmers" - 59.8 million  "The Benchwarmers," starring Jon Heder, David Spade and Rob Schneider, was a hit with audiences, but much less so with critics, earning only a 25 on Metacritic. 
field of dreams
Universal
5. "Field of Dreams" - $64.3 million  Even more Kevin Costner. This weepy classic went on to earn three Oscar nominations and might be the best baseball movie ever. 
The Rookie Dennis Quaid
Disney
4. "The Rookie" (2002) - $75.6 million  Dennis Quaid stars in this inspiring true story of Jim Morris, who discovered well past his prime that he could throw some real heat and ended up making a major league team. 
moneyball brad pitt
Sony
3. "Moneyball" - $75.6 million  Nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture, the film adaptation of Michael Lewis's book starring Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill was an unexpected critical and commercial darling. 
42 Jackie Robinson
Warner Bros.
2. "42" - $95 million  Before he became Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman starred as Dodgers great Jackie Robinson in the biopic on his life, "42." 
a league of their own
Sony
1. "A League of Their Own" - $107.5 million  "There's no crying in baseball!" Penny Marshall's hilarious story of the first female professional baseball league is the only movie to crack the $100 million mark. 