Basic Crafts to Resume Studio Contract Talks Wednesday

Hollywood Basic Crafts will resume contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Wednesday, July 24, the guild announced Tuesday.

“We have confirmed we will be back with the AMPTP tomorrow for continued negotiations,” read a statement from Basic Crafts. “We remain committed to educate the companies on the important work of our members, as well as what is owed by way of these negotiations. We are grateful that Hollywood Labor has our backs in our continued fight.”

Separately, the American Federation of Musicians (AFM), Directors Guild of America (DGA), International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Writers Guild of America East (WGAE), and Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) called on studios to “respect their workforce and make meaningful moves at the negotiating table with the Teamsters and Hollywood Basic Crafts” in a joint statement released Monday.

“The Guilds and Unions of Hollywood call on the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to respect their workforce and make meaningful moves at the negotiating table with the Teamsters and Hollywood Basic Crafts. As their contract deadline of July 31st quickly approaches, the clock is ticking on the AMPTP to address the unique needs of the various classifications within these unions. Our guilds and unions stand strongly united behind the Teamsters and Hollywood Basic Crafts until they gain the compensation and working conditions they deserve,” that statement said.

Hollywood Basic Crafts announced Friday that talks would continue “as many days as necessary” to reach a deal, but reiterated at the time that there will be no further extensions after July 31, when the current contract expires.

Basic Crafts and the studios remain apart on wages in particular, insiders with knowledge of the talks have told TheWrap. Among the issues are disparities that often make Teamster-covered positions such as location managers and chef assistants among the lowest paid on productions. Negotiators want to bring wages in line with the soaring costs of living in Los Angeles.

Hollywood Basic Crafts is a coalition representing some 7,600 entertainment industry workers in various professions including drivers, electricians, catering, laborers, cement masons, plumbers, animal trainers/wranglers and more. Unions representing Basic Crafts workers include Teamsters Local 399, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 399 (IBT), International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 40 (IBEW), Laborers International Union of North America Local 724 (LiUNA!), Operating Plasterers & Cement Masons International Association (OPCMIA) Local 755 and United Association Plumbers Local 78 (UA).