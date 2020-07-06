‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Signs Overall TV Deal With Warner Bros

Daniel Pipski to join Reeves’ 6th & Idaho as head of television

| July 6, 2020 @ 12:38 PM Last Updated: July 6, 2020 @ 12:51 PM
matt reeves batman netflix

Getty Images

Matt Reeves is expanding his relationship with Warner Bros.’ The director for “The Batman” signed an overall deal on the TV side with Warner Bros. Television Group.

Additionally, Daniel Pipski will join the company as executive vice president and head of television. The deal between Reeves and WBTVG is for all platforms, including the newly-launched HBO Max streaming service.

Financial terms of the deal were not provided.

Also Read: 'Mission: Impossible 7,' 'The Batman' and 4 Other Blockbuster Shoots to Resume in UK

Reeves’ 6th & Idaho currently has a first-look film deal with Netflix and was previously set up with 20th Century Fox Television on the TV side. 6th & Idaho is currently producing the Netflix series “Away” and Amazon’s “Tales From the Loop,” and was in the middle of filming the NBC pilot “Ordinary Joe,” starring James Wolk, prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Pipski comes to 6th & Idaho after serving in the same role at Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films, where he spearheaded development and co-executive produced the upcoming FX limited series “A Teacher,” which will air as part of FX on Hulu.

Reeves is directing Warner Bros.’ latest iteration of Batman, which will see Robert Pattinson step in as the new Caped Crusader. The film, which is slated for an October 2021 release, gained clearance on Monday to resume filming in the United Kingdom.

16 White Actors Miscast in Nonwhite Roles, From Mickey Rooney to Emma Stone (Photos)

  • katherine hepburn whitewashing role MGM
  • MGM
  • John Wayne RKO Radio Pictures
  • Universal
  • Paramount Pictures
  • United Artists
  • Warner Bros.
  • Universal
  • Tristar
  • Columbia Pictures
  • Paramount
  • Sony
  • Disney
  • Disney
  • Warner Bros.
  • Sony
1 of 17

Rooney as Japanese? Stone as Chinese/Swedish/Hawaiian? TheWrap looks at history of racially misguided castings

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE