‘Batwoman’ to End With Season 3

“Batwoman” has been grounded. The CW show will end with Season 3, executive producer Caroline Dries announced on Twitter on Friday.

“Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4,” Dries tweeted Friday afternoon. “I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you.”

“Batwoman” first took flight in 2019, after the character, then played by Ruby Rose, was introduced in Arrowverse crossover episodes. Rose left at the end of the season and was replaced by Javicia Leslie. Leslie didn’t play the same role that Rose did — Kate Kane — but was introduced as a new character, Ryan Wilder, who took on the Batwoman mantle.

As the news broke, the “Batwoman” writers room shared their thanks with the fans.

“Thank you fans, friends, crew, cast. We will always love you, we will always root for you, and we will never forget you. #Batwoman fans, we are eternally grateful. It was a fun ride and you made it so much better by our side,” they tweeted.