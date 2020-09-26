‘Batwoman': Here’s Your First Look at Star Javicia Leslie in the New Batsuit (Photos)

There’s still months to go before The CW’s Arrowverse TV shows return, but on Saturday fans got their first look at how at least one major part of that universe will look courtesy of Javicia Leslie, who shared a photo of her new “Batwoman” batsuit on Instagram.
The “God Friended Me” actress was cast to replace Ruby Rose as the Caped Crusader in July after Rose announced that she would not be returning for Season 2.
While Rose’s character was named Kate Kane, Leslie’s “Batwoman” goes by the name Ryan Wilder.
“Look out, Gotham, I’m suited up and ready to go… But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit,” she wrote in the caption.
Here’s a refresher on Ryan Wilder’s character description:
“Ryan Wilder is about to become Batwoman. She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.”
5 White Voice Actors Who Left Their Roles as Animated Characters of Color (Photos)
This year, several white voice actors from animated series have decided to forego their roles as characters of color in order for them to be recast, in some cases, to actors of color. Here are some examples of shows where this happened, from "Big Mouth" to "The Simpsons."
Hank Azaria as Apu on "The Simpsons"
Azaria confirmed to reporters at Winter TCA earlier this year that he will no longer do the voice of Indian American convenience-store proprietor Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on "The Simpsons." Film producer Adi Shankar previously said that the show plans to drop the character altogether.
Fox
Jenny Slate as Missy on "Big Mouth"
The comedian said that "Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people" when she gave up the role of Missy on the Netflix animated series. Ayo Edebiri has since taken over the role.
Netflix
Mike Henry as Cleveland Brown on "Family Guy"
Henry said that "persons of color should voice characters of color" when he stepped down from the role, which he'd voiced since 1999, in June. Arif Zahir has been recast in the role.
Fox
Kristen Bell as Molly on "Central Park"
Bell stepped down from her role as Molly, a mixed-race character on the Apple TV+ show, in June. She will be recast into a new role and the role of Molly is intended to be given to a Black or mixed-race actress.
Apple TV+
David Herman as Marshmallow on "Bob's Burgers"
Creator Loren Bouchard agreed to recast this Black transgender character after a Twitter user made the request in June. Marshmallow had been voiced by David Herman, who also voices the characters Phillip Frond, Mr. Branca, and Trev on the Fox cartoon.
Fox
We should also note that Alison Brie expressed regret at having played Vietnamese American character Diane Nguyen on "Bojack Horseman" and apologized after the series ended earlier this year.
Netflix
1 of 7
From Jenny Slate on “Big Mouth” to Hank Azaria on “The Simpsons”
This year, several white voice actors from animated series have decided to forego their roles as characters of color in order for them to be recast, in some cases, to actors of color. Here are some examples of shows where this happened, from "Big Mouth" to "The Simpsons."