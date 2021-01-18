batwoman ruby rose javicia leslie

The CW

Ratings: Javicia Leslie’s ‘Batwoman’ Debut Can’t Hold a Candle to Ruby Rose’s

by | January 18, 2021 @ 8:09 AM

But no one stood a chance against Brady vs. Brees on Fox

Javicia Leslie debuted as the new caped crusader on The CW’s “Batwoman” last night. Her start didn’t shine nearly as bright (a Bat signal) as Ruby Rose’s.

Sunday primetime was dominated by Fox’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Divisional Playoffs game, which ended just shy of 10 p.m. on the east coast. Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers for Fox should be considered subject to adjustment. Final numbers are expected later today.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

