Meet the new Batwoman.

The CW showed off the first footage of Javicia Leslie’s turn as the Caped Crusader in “Batwoman,” which you can see above.

As we all know, Ruby Rose hung up her suit after only 1 season, and it appears that in Gotham City, nobody knows where Kate Kane is; Leslie’s Ryan Wilder finds her old batsuit in the Gotham harbor (and then makes her own alternations).

“Batwoman” returns in January. While Ryan Wilder initially dons Kate Kane’s suit at the beginning of Season 2 (as you can see in the trailer), as Ryan grows into her newfound role as Batwoman, she redesigns the suit. In the third episode, Ryan reveals the new Batsuit, sending a message to Gotham that a New Hero has arrived.

Here is the description of Leslie’s character, Ryan Wilder:

Ryan Wilder is about to become Batwoman. She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.