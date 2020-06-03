‘Batwoman’ to Replace Ruby Rose With New Character

Gotham City's newest protector will be a replacement, rather than a recast

| June 3, 2020 @ 12:20 PM
Batwoman

The CW

Kate Kane will hang up her Batwoman cowl too. The new lead actress for “Batwoman” will be a new character, rather than a full recast of Ruby Rose, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Rose is leaving the popular DC Comics series after just one season.

While further details about the character have not been released, the new character is named “Ryan Wilder,” which was first reported by Decider (via a leaked casting break down on Reddit). The individual added that actress have been self-taping auditions since last week.

“She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed,” the casting notice read. “She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

Also Read: Ruby Rose Breaks Silence on Leaving 'Batwoman': 'It Wasn't an Easy Decision'

Rose starred in the series as Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne/Batman, who takes up his mantle in Gotham City three years after The Dark Knight left the city. Her character figured to play prominently in the future of The CW’s “Arrowverse,” which just lost its namesake “Arrow.” In an Instagram post, she addressed reports that said she left the series because of the long hours required of a lead star on a broadcast series. “Don’t believe everything you read by anon sources online,” she told a fan in the comments section.

She further said the decision “wasn’t easy,” but otherwise left out any concrete reasons for doing so.

Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report.

