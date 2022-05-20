Disney+ has given us another look at the upcoming “Big Hero 6” spinoff animated series “Baymax!”

In the latest trailer for the series, which you can watch above, Hiro (Ryan Potter) wakes up to realize that his friendly robot is nowhere to be found. It turns out, Baymax (Scott Adsit) is roaming the city of San Fransokyo trying to help others.

As a medical companion robot, Baymax often seeks out people (and creatures) who have physical ailments, like a woman who sprains her ankle and another who hurts her back. He also tries to save a cat, which doesn’t go as planned when he tells the animal to “remain calm” and instead it pokes several holes in his body.

But, he soon learns that some of their problems go much deeper than the surface. “I guess a hero’s job is never done,” Hiro says.

“I thought it would be fun to do a Disney+ series with Baymax interacting with normal folks,” series creator Don Hall, who also helmed 2014’s film “Big Hero 6,” said in a statement. “In each of our six episodes, Baymax just wants to help someone—and a lot of times they don’t want to be helped. He sets out to fix a physical issue that he’s identified, and in the process, gets to a deeper, more emotional place and can be almost transformative in that role.”

“Baymax!” is produced by Roy Conli and Bradford Simonsen. The series’ episodes are directed by Dean Wellins, Lissa Treiman, Dan Abraham, and Mark Kennedy. Cirocco Dunlap penned the series.

In addition to Adsit and Potter, who are returning to their voice roles as Baymax and Hiro from “Big Hero 6,” other voice talent featured in episodes include Maya Rudolph, Emily Kuroda, Lilimar, Zeno Robinson and Jaboukie Young-White.

“Baymax!” debuts on Disney+ on June 29.