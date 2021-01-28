Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Biopic Swivels From November to June 2022

Warner Bros. announced on Thursday that it is moving Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming untitled biopic about Elvis Presley from November to June 3, 2022.

The film stars Austin Butler as Presley with Tom Hanks as the rock star’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Olivia DeJonge also stars as Presley’s wife, Priscilla. The film was originally set to be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max as part of Warner Bros.’ plans for its entire 2021 slate, but it is not yet clear if that release strategy will continue now that the film has moved to next year.

There are no other major studio releases currently set for June 3, 2022, though the biopic will now come out against some stiff competition. Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4” is set to release on Memorial Day weekend, and films set to come out later in June 2022 include Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” and Pixar’s “Toy Story” spinoff “Lightyear.”

