BBC News Director General and CEO to Resign After Leaked Edit of Trump Jan. 6 Speech

The BBC’s CEO Deborah Turness and Director General Tim Davie are both set to resign three years after the news outlet aired a doctored clip of a speech given by Donald Trump. Turness announced the news in a letter published by the BBC Sunday.

The furor surrounding the interview dates back to January 6, 2021, when “Panorama” combined two parts of a speech Trump gave to his supporters during the Washington, D.C., Insurrection.

The Telegraph first accused “Panorama” of making the edits earlier this week. According to a source described as an internal whistleblower, the BBC edited the footage to make it appear that Trump supported the riots.

Bulletin: BBC director general Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness are resigning "following criticism that a BBC Panorama documentary misled viewers by editing a speech by US President Donald Trump." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 9, 2025

The footage was discussed in a recently compiled 19-page dossier on bias within the BBC. The dossier was reportedly leaked by Michael Prescott, the former independent external adviser to the BBC’s editorial standards committee, who departed the organization in June.

“This is a sad day for the BBC,” the broadcaster’s Chair Samir Shah said Sunday before he added, “The whole Board respects the decision and the reasons for it.”

Turness took over as CEO at the BBC in 2022 and helmed BBC News and Current Affairs programming. She was previously CEO of ITN and president of NBC News from 2013 to 2017. Davie became director general of the broadcaster in 2020, and was previously the chief executive of BBC Studios.

Read Turness’ letter in full:

“Dear all,

“I have never been more proud of the work that you do every day. You really are the best of the best.”

“I have taken the difficult decision that it will no longer be my role to lead you in the collective vision that we all have: to pursue the truth with no agenda.”

“The ongoing controversy around the Panorama on President Trump has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC – an institution that I love.”

“As the CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, the buck stops with me – and I took the decision to offer my resignation to the Director-General last night.”

“In public life leaders need to be fully accountable, and that is why I am stepping down. While mistakes have been made, I want to be absolutely clear recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong.”

“In a polarised world, BBC News journalism is more vital than ever, and I could not be prouder of the work that you do. Together we have bucked the global trend, to grow trust in BBC News, and I want to thank you, wherever you are in the world, for your courageous work to deliver that.”

“My plea to you: please keep the courage to continue our mission. I’m only sorry that I won’t be there to lead and champion your brilliant journalism.”

“It has been a great privilege to work with you all.”

“I will now work with Tim to plan an orderly handover to ensure that my decision to step away causes the least disruption possible to the important work that you do.”

“With very best wishes, Deborah.”