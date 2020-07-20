WrapWomen’s BE Conference, Hollywood’s leading mentorship event for rising talent, kicks off its five-day virtual event on Monday including a keynote conversation with actor, director and producer Eva Longoria.

With health and safety top of mind, WrapWomen has created a digital-first experience for the 2020 BE mentorship conference. Partnering with Color of Change, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s LA Collab initiative and The Latinx House, this year’s event will focus on providing opportunities for the next generation of women in media and entertainment, specifically underrepresented voices within the community.

Attendees will have access to A-list speaker panels, tailored mentorship, morning fitness and meditation to jump-start the day as well as evening entertainment and networking throughout the week. Speakers and mentors will address topics dedicated to breaking barriers, inspiring action and creating a more inclusive industry.

BE 2020 will kick off with a morning yoga session followed by an afternoon panel titled “Confidence & Empowerment: Owning Your Inner Superhero.” Attendees will hear from powerhouse actors who demonstrate strength and bravery both on and off the screen, including Madison Bailey (“Outer Banks”), Jessica Marie Garcia (“On My Block”), Katherine McNamara (“Arrow”) and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (“Legends of Tomorrow”).

Day one of the event will conclude with a virtual networking reception and a keynote conversation between actor, director and producer Eva Longoria and TheWrap’s founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman.

Throughout the week, attendees will also hear from leading artistic and business talent including Emmy Award-winning producer and actress Niecy Nash; Academy Award-winning director Jessica Yu; actress, producer and entrepreneur Tia Mowry; “Pose” star Hailie Sahar; actress, director, producer Mädchen Amick (“Riverdale”); actress, producer and entrepreneur Nikki Reed; award-winning singer/songwriter, actress and producer Kandi Burruss; “mixed-ish” star and Sugaberry co-founder Tika Sumpter, Sugaberry co-founder and executive vice president and general manager of Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud network Thai Randolph; president of Imagine TV Samie Kim Falvey; Blumhouse head of casting Terri Taylor and more.

Nash, Sumpter, Randolph, Maldonado and Allo will also lead mentorship sessions along with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Caroline Aaron; actress and activist Corinne Foxx; international model and entrepreneur Sanne Vloet; director and co-executive producer Maggie Kiley (“Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story”); actress and entrepreneur Ivirlei Brookes and more.

The event will conclude with performances by 3x Grammy Award-Winning singer/songwriter Kirstin Maldonado along with Andy Allo singer and star of Amazon’s “Upload.”

Speaker and mentors in alphabetical order:

Speakers: Beatriz Acevedo, Madchen Amick, Madison Bailey, Kandi Burress, Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens, Jessica Marie Garcia, Rachel Ghiazza, Eva Longoria, Jenny Maas, Katherine McNamara, Tia Mowry, Niecy Nash, Jen Pastiloff, Thai Randolph, Nikki Reed, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Ivette Rodriguez, Hailie Sahar, Samie Kim Falvey, Olga Segura, Casey Stanton, Nicole Steen, Tika Sumpter, Terri Taylor, Sharon Waxman, Jessica Yu

A special thank you to our sponsors and partners for helping make this event a success. Event sponsors and community partners include Imagine Entertainment, Spotify, Audible, Gotham Group, Blumhouse Productions, AMC Networks, Maggie Begley Communications, Participant Media, Homegrown Pictures, Color of Change, LA Collab, The Latinx House and Eva Longoria Foundation.

About BE Conference:

BE Conference 2020 will focus on providing opportunities for the next generation of women in media and entertainment, with a focus on underrepresented voices. This year’s programming and mentorship will be dedicated to breaking barriers, inspiring action and creating inclusive opportunities for all. Attendees will have access to A-List speaker panels, tailored mentorship, morning fitness and meditation to jump-start your day as well as evening entertainment and networking throughout the week.

