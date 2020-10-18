Donald Trump has divided the Beach Boys — politically, at least — as original band members Brian Wilson and Al Jardine have released a statement disavowing a performance under the band’s name at the president’s fundraiser in Newport Beach, California.

The performance is being led by the band’s original vocalist and Wilson’s cousin, Mike Love, who has been a vocal Trump supporter and who owns a license to perform with a touring band under the Beach Boys name. However, Wilson and Jardine told Variety in a statement that they had not been aware that Love’s band was performing at the fundraiser until they read about it in the Times and emphasized that they were not associated in any way.

Trump has been falling behind in both the polls and in fundraising to Joe Biden and has come to the conservative bastion in a largely liberal California coast in the hopes of finding funds for the final weeks of the campaign. The Los Angeles Times first reported the band’s performance at the event, where tickets start at $2,800.

Beach Boys Invited to Perform at Trump Inauguration

“We have absolutely nothing to do with the Trump benefit today in Newport Beach. Zero,” Wilson and Jardine said.

This isn’t the first time Wilson has spoken out against Trump and against Love’s use of the band. This past February, Wilson urged fans to boycott Love’s version of the Beach Boys after they chose to perform at an annual convention for Safari Club International, an organization that supports trophy hunting. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was the keynote speaker at the convention in Reno, Nevada.

Love also performed at one of Trump’s inaugural balls in January 2017 and said in an interview with Uncut Magazine later that year that he did not “have anything negative to say” about the president.

“I understand there are so many factions and fractious things going on – the chips will fall where they may,” he said. “But Donald Trump has never been anything but kind to us. We have known him for many a year. We’ve performed at some of his venues at fundraisers and so on.”

Over the years, many musicians have publicly objected to having Donald Trump use their songs during his rallies and campaign events. Axl Rose After Guns N' Roses frontman learned that "Sweet Child O' Mine" was being played at the president's rallies, Rose fired off a series of tweets accusing Trump of using licensing loopholes to ignore his... Getty Images Pharrell On Oct. 27, 2018, the day after the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead, Trump played Pharrell's 2013 summer hit "Happy" at a rally in Indiana, according to reports. Pharell's attorney ... Corina Marie Neil Young If you go way back to when Trump first announced he would be running for president at the Trump Tower in 2015, you may remember that Neil Young took issue with Trump's use of "Rockin' in the Free Wo... Getty Images Prince's estate According to Rolling Stone, Prince's estate had to issue a statement after various Trump rallies played "Purple Rain." "The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or The Wh... Getty Images Adele Trump didn't stop at the rock genre when choosing his campaign playlists. After it got around that his rallies included songs like "Rolling in the Deep" and "Skyfall," a spokesperson for singer Adele made clear she ... The Rolling Stones The Rolling Stones have tried to stop Trump from playing the band's music on several occasions, including after Trump accepted the bid to be the Republican Party's nominee in 2016 to the tun... Getty Images R.E.M. At a Trump rally in Washington D.C. Sept. 2015, R.E.M.'s "It's the End of the World" played while Trump walked up the podium. Word of the band's song playing at the rally prompted the band's official Fa... Getty Images Elton John According to CNN, Elton John was among the major names the Trump administration reached out to to perform at his inauguration. John's team declined. But even before then, John's team publicly denou... Getty Images Steven Tyler In 2015, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler's reps sent a demand to Trump's team to stop playing "Dream On" at his rallies, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Unlike other similar demands, Trump pu... Getty Images Queen The anthemic "We Are the Champions" played while Trump walked up to the stage during the Republican National Convention in July 2016. Queen member Brian May released a personal statement regarding the us... Getty Images The O'Jays O'Jays lead vocalist Eddie Levert spoke out in 2016 about the use of "Love Train" during Trump's presidential rallies. "I wish him the best, but I don't think he's the man to run our country. So whe... Getty Images Rihanna Over the weekend of Nov. 3, 2018, Washington Post bureau chief Philip Rucker tweeted that Rihanna's 2007 hit "Don't Stop the Music" was playing during one of Trump's Tennessee rallies. Rihanna herself respo... Youtube Village People After Donald Trump had authorities clear peaceful protesters from across the White House in June 2020, Village People co-founder Bruce Willis asked that the president stop playing the disco grou... Getty Images Tom Petty The family of the late rocker objected to the Trump campaign playing "I Won't Back Down" during a June 20, 2020 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign... Getty Images Linkin Park Linkin Park issued a cease and desist against President Trump after a two-minute campaign video was posted that included their song "In the End." “Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor... Getty Images John Fogerty The Creedence Clearwater Revival founder issued a "cease and desist" order on Oct. 16 condemning the Trump campaign's use of his song "Fortunate Son." "He is using my words and my voice to portray a message th...

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)