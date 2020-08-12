Go Pro Today

Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch to Star on ‘Harriet the Spy’ Animated Series at Apple TV+

Lacey Chabert also joins voice cast of first-ever animated adaptation of the iconic children’s novel

| August 12, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
Apple TV+ has ordered an animated adaptation of the beloved children’s novel “Harriet the Spy” starring Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch and Lacey Chabert, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The show will be set in New York in the 1960s, when the original Louise Fitzhugh book was published and took place, and follow “the coming-of-age adventures of the irrepressible Harriet M. Welsch,” per Apple.

Feldstein will star as Harriet, “a fiercely independent, adventurous, curious eleven-year-old girl. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer you need to know everything, and in order to know everything, you have to be a spy!”

Lynch will play Ole Golly, “Harriet’s larger-than-life no nonsense nanny,” and Chabert will voice Marion Hawthorne, “the ringleader of a group of smug, popular girls at Harriet’s school.”

Based on Louise Fitzhugh’s 1964 book of the same name, “Harriet the Spy” will be written and executive produced by Will McRobb (“The Adventures of Pete & Pete”). Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford will executive produce on behalf of The Jim Henson Company, and John W. Hyde and Terissa Kelton will executive produce for Rehab Entertainment, with Wendy Moss-Klein and Nancy Steingard of 2 Friends Entertainment also serving as executive producers. Sidney Clifton (“Black Panther,” “Me, Eloise”) is a producer.

Titmouse Animation Studios will animate the series, produced by The Jim Henson Company (which Apple TV+ is partnering with for the “Fraggle Rock” reboot) and Rehab Entertainment.

Feldstein is repped by Linden Entertainment, WME and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.

