Beau Ferrari Named Chairman of Telemundo Enterprises

NBCUniversal has named Beau Ferrari chairman of Telemundo Enterprises.

Ferrari succeeds Cesar Conde, who was recently named chairman of NBCUniversal News Group. Ferrari has been with Telemundo since 2017, where he was most recently executive vice president in charge of the company’s operations, financial performance, corporate strategy and development for the portfolio of businesses.

“Beau is a strong leader with extraordinary business acumen and deep media experience across all media platforms and the Hispanic market. During his three years with the company, he has made a tremendous impact as Telemundo became one of NBCUniversal’s fastest-growing businesses,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCU Television and Streaming. “Beau is ideally suited to seamlessly take over the reins of Telemundo and build on its phenomenal success.”

Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Ferrari held various senior executive positions with Univision Communications Inc., including Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development

“It’s an incredible honor to lead the talented team at Telemundo Enterprises, particularly at a time when there is so much momentum in this business,” said Ferrari. “I am excited for the opportunity to take the company to the next level and guide Telemundo’s continued growth.”

Conde ascended to the top role in NBC News in May in an reorganization that saw longtime NBC News head Andy Lack step down. During his tenure with Telemundo, the network has challenged Univision — the longtime leader in the space — for the Spanish-language crown. Over the past few calendar years, Telemundo was the highest-rated Spanish-language network in America among adults 18-49 in weekday primetime, though Univision was the most-watched overall.