Disney Developing Live-Action ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Spinoff Centered on Gaston

Disney is developing a live-action “Beauty and the Beast” spinoff centered on Gaston, TheWrap has learned.

Dave Callaham will pen the script with Michelle Rejwan attached to produce. Kate Herron and Briony Redman wrote a previous draft of the script.

Luke Evans played the role in Disney’s 2017 live-action remake but is not expected to return. The studio is planning a fresh take on the character with a new actor.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, the new film will have “swashbuckling” tones to it and the studio is high on the idea. Previously, the screenwriters and producer of the 2017 live-action remake said an earlier script did not deal Luke Evans’ Gaston the grim fate he got — but left the door open for another film.

“The idea was not that he died in the end, but the enchantress would come and he would be cursed as the new beast,” Evan Spiliotopoulos, who along with Stephen Chbosky wrote the script, said.

Callaham’s writing credits include “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “The Expendables.” He is repped by UTA and Northstar. Rejwan previously oversaw live-action at Lucasfilm, where she produced “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Andor,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”