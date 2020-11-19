The trailer for the upcoming Bee Gees documentary explores the story behind the band’s smash hit single “Staying Alive.” “It was extraordinary. ‘The ‘Fever’ thing happened and that’s when everything exploded,” says the narrator in the clip above.

“How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” will premiere Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. on HBO and its HBO Max streaming service.

The documentary examines the life and careers of Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, the three brothers who founded the Bee Gees in 1958, beginning with their childhood in Australia and early career performances in London in the 1960s.

Archival footage of recording sessions, concert performances, home videos and TV appearances of the Bee Gees will all be included in the film, most of which will be new footage to fans. Barry Gibb, the sole surviving Bee Gee, is interviewed in the film and previously taped interviews with late twins Robin and Maurice will be used.