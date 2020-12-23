Behind Clubhouse, the Invite-Only App Connecting Hollywood and Silicon Valley During the Pandemic

by | December 23, 2020 @ 3:19 PM

With networking events on pause, Clubhouse, with its emphasis on “meaningful conversations,” has become the new hot spot to connect with industry movers and shakers

Forget The Nice Guy or Soho House. The place to find Hollywood and Silicon Valley powerhouses during the pandemic has been on Clubhouse, the invite-only, audio-driven app that’s quickly gaining steam as a networking tool for those looking to make it in the entertainment and tech worlds.

Hop on Clubhouse at any given time and you could stumble into conversations led by Wiz Khalifa, Tiffany Haddish, Ava DuVernay, Ashton Kutcher, Brian Koppelman or Scooter Braun, among several other celebs. Kevin Hart, in a story that’s already solidified in Clubhouse lore, recently took part in an hours-long conversation focused on whether he was, in fact, funny. And on the tech side, Clubhouse is packed entrepreneurs like former Twitter CEO Ev Williams, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and former Y Combinator President Sam Altman, along with a laundry list of angel investors and venture capitalists.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

