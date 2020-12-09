Roku

Roku

Behind Roku’s Very Big Year and What’s Next in 2021 (Beyond a Likely HBO Max Deal)

by | December 9, 2020 @ 4:38 PM

“The more opportunity for great content on Roku… the more they cut the cord, and the more they increase their viewership. It’s a nice virtuous cycle,” Roku SVP Scott Rosenberg tells TheWrap

It’s tough to find a business that’s thrived as much during the COVID-19 pandemic as Roku.

The company, best known for its array of streaming devices, has seen its stock price surge from about $70 per share in mid-March to $306 per share on Wednesday, as stay-at-home orders have forced millions of people to spend more time on the couch watching TV. Last month, Roku reported an unexpected Q3 profit and said its viewers watched 14.8 billion hours worth of content — equivalent to 3.57 hours of content streamed by each account each day. Overall, the company has 46 million active accounts, putting it ahead of deep-pocketed competitors like Apple, Google and Amazon when it comes to the connected device market.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

tuesday ratings football next cosmos

Fox Sees Huge Tuesday Ratings Jump From Rescheduled Dallas Cowboys Game

Which Hollywood Players Get Screwed When Films Skip Theaters for Streaming
Nurses

Ratings: NBC’s ‘Nurses’ Premiere Beat a ‘Bull’ Rerun, at Least
Pulp Fiction

Can Artificial Intelligence Help Predict Movie Ratings?
A Holly Dolly Christmas

Ratings: Dolly Parton’s ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ on CBS Warms More Than 6 Million Hearts
Warner Bros Todd Phillips Christopher Nolan LeBron James Gal Gadot

Warner Bros’ Streaming Push Rattles A-List Stars and Producers: ‘Box Office Bonuses Mean Sh–‘

From Woe to Wonder: How One Marketing Company Pivoted During the Pandemic to Bring Joy
Roku

Why HBO Max Needs to ‘Blink First’ in Standoff With Roku
netflix hbo max

Is HBO Max Now the Biggest Threat to Netflix?
Grey's Anatomy

TR Knight’s Surprise ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return Leads ABC to Thursday Ratings Win
The View

How ‘The View’ Is Pulling Even More Viewers Now Than in 2016