streaming ott

Getty Images

Behind the ‘Best Quarter Ever’ for Live TV Streaming Services Like Hulu

by | November 20, 2020 @ 10:10 AM

The return of the NBA, NHL and MLB helped push more customers to sign up for live TV streaming

While cable and satellite providers continued to see customers flee during Q3, live TV streaming services are reaching new heights thanks to the return of live sports.

Here’s how the third quarter broke down for virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) like Hulu + Live TV. The four live TV streaming services that publicly report data — Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling and AT&T TV Now — added 1.035 million new customers between July and September. That already tops the previous quarterly record, which was 813,000 new customers during last year’s third quarter.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

