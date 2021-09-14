‘Bel-Air': Meet the New Uncle Phil, Aunt Viv, Carlton and the Rest of the Banks Family

Peacock has announced the lead cast for “Bel-Air,” the streaming service’s dramatic reimagining of ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Joining newcomer Jabari Banks as Will are Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks (“At That Age,” “V Wars”), Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks (“The Enemy Within,” “Atlanta”), Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks (“Run Hide Fight,” “Evolution of Nate Gibson”), Coco Jones as Hilary Banks (“Let it Shine,” “Vampires vs. The Bronx”), Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks (“We Can Be Heroes,” “Captain Marvel”), Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey (“Most Dangerous Game,” “In The Long Run”), Jordan L. Jones as Jazz (“Rel,” “Snowfall”) and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa (“The Chair,” “What If”).

Check out the cast photo below:

“Bel-Air” cast (Photo credit: Peacock)

The description for the series reads: Set in modern-day America, “Bel-Air” is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, “Bel-Air” will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.

Just like in the ’90s sitcom, Will moves in — and clashes with — the Banks family and their lifestyle.

T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Morgan Cooper, who wrote and directed the spec trailer “Bel-Air” is based on, serves as director, co-writer and executive producer.

Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina and Andy and Susan Borowitz also serve as executive producers. The show is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc.

“Bel-Air” does not yet have a launch date on the streamer but has already been picked up for two seasons.