The fresh prince is heading back to TV screen for the last time, as the fourth and final season of “Bel-Air” hits Peacock on Nov. 24.

The final season brings back series regulars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones. The series was inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer and reimagined from the hit ’90s sitcom led by Will Smith.

Here’s an official description of what’s ahead: “In Season 4 of Peacock’s successful one-hour drama series ‘Bel-Air,’ Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.”

While this may be the end of the show, showrunner Carla Banks-Waddles teased to TheWrap that the upcoming installment will feel like both an ending and a beginning.

“I think that it will feel like an ending but also a beginning,” Banks-Waddles said on a “Bel-Air” panel during NBCUniversal’s recent backlot day, adding that she’d be open to a “Bel-Air” spinoff series. “I can say that it’s going to be senior year, and Will and Carlton are going into their senior year. It’s been a four-year journey. It feels like it’s time to graduate.”

The creative team behind “Bel-Air” Season 4 includes showrunner, executive producer and writer Carla Banks Waddles. “Bel-Air” creator Morgan Stevenson Cooper will also serve as executive producer and will direct the final two episodes of the series. Other executive producers include Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz.