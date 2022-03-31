Bella Hadid is joining the cast of “Ramy.” The model is expected to be a recurring guest star throughout Season 3 of the Hulu series.

Details around her role are currently being kept under wraps.

“Ramy” follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. “Ramy” continues to bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists.

In the third season, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business.

In addition to Youssef, the series stars Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way. “Ramy” is written, directed, executive-produced and created by Youssef.

Other executive producers include Adel Kamal, A24, Christopher Storer, Tyson Bidner, Amir Sulaiman, Jerrod Carmichael, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch as well as Kate Thulin. The series is produced by A24.

“Ramy” marks Hadid’s first venture into the world of acting. Until now, she has mostly been seen on runways across the world. She has been featured in campaigns for Fendi, Versace, Givenchy, Moschino, Calvin Klein, and Missoni.

She is currently the Vogue April 2022 cover star, and has already graced the cover of several of the magazine’s international editions.

Hadid is represented by WME, IMG, and The Lede Company.