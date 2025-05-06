‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Says Awards Ceremonies Should Keep Gendered Categories | Video

“The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey, who could see themselves again among the Emmy nominees this year, defended gendered categories for awards ceremonies, saying that it’s important that men and women be recognized separately for their performances.

Ramsey appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Louis Theroux Podcast,” when host Louis Theroux mentioned that there was apparently some outrage over Ramsey being nominated for an Emmy as an actress, despite Ramsey, who identifies by they/them pronouns, being nonbinary.

“I think it’s so important that that’s preserved, as well. Like, the recognition for women in the industry is preserved,” Ramsey said. “I think that the gendered categories conversation is a really interesting one and I don’t have the answer and I wish that there was something that was like an easy way around it.”

However, Ramsey also questioned where that leaves nonbinary folks.

“But like then, where do nonbinary, gender-nonconforming people, like, fit into that. I don’t know, I’ve thought— I’ve literally sat and tried to think my way to the answer and have not got there … ‘Cause it’s a thing of, like, you could do it for the character portrayed,” Ramsey said. “It’s like, best performance in a female character, but then what about when there are nonbinary characters on screen, which is few and far between at the moment. Then where does a nonbinary person playing a nonbinary character, like where does that— where do they fit into … I don’t know, it’s really complicated.”

Ramsey earned themselves an Emmy nomination back in 2023 for their performance as Ellie in HBO’s “The Last of Us.” Ultimately, when it comes to how they identify, Ramsey says they are not too pressed about someone misgendering them, but states that being referred to as an actress does not feel quite accurate for them.

“I have a guttural, ‘That’s not quite right,’ instinct to it,” Ramsey said. “But I just don’t take it too seriously … it does not feel like an attack on my identity. I think I just don’t really care, also. I’m very comfortable in, like, who I am. But I know how important it is for other people. For me, it’s not as important, right now … It does not really matter to me, I don’t really care.”

You can watch Ramsey’s interview in the video above. You can listen to the full episode of “The Louis Theroux Podcast” here.