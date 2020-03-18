Bella Thorne Signs Development Deal With Fox for Scripted and Unscripted Programs

“Famous in Love” actress tells TheWrap she has already begun developing ideas on both fronts

| March 18, 2020 @ 6:00 PM Last Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 6:03 PM
Bella Thorne

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)

Actress and singer Bella Thorne has entered into a development deal with Fox, the broadcast network announced Wednesday night.

The news came after Thorne was unmasked as the Swan on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”

Under the deal, the actress will develop both scripted and unscripted projects for the network. In an interview with TheWrap shortly after her unmasking, Thorne said she had already begun developing ideas on both fronts.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Season 3: Here Are Fans' Best Guesses for Group C's Costumed Celebrities

“Right now I’m reading a bunch of books, putting together some treatments and whatnot,” Thorne said. “I’m really looking for a ‘Riverdale’ meets something more psychological, a bit darker and then, you know, a bit more also on the ‘Gossip Girl’ side. I loved ‘Gossip Girl’ growing up, that was a big show, or ‘The O.C.’ Something that really has that obsessive compulsive nature to it that makes you just have to completely be enthralled in these characters.”

On the unscripted side, Thorne said she had three projects to pitch to the network, with an emphasis on reflecting the lives of everyday families.

“I think for my non-scripted, it’s a great way to bring families together. And coming from my own family background, I think it’s a beautiful way to get the family all in one room and get them excited to watch a TV show,” she said. “So a lot of my non-scripted shows are very family based and have a lot to do with things that I grew up with, like growing up on a budget, and things like that. Things that I think could really help families. And watching the single parent struggle and watching them struggle to make their kids lives better. I think that’s a big one.”

Thorne is represented by CAA, Thirty Three Management, Strategic and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring tv premiere dates Netflix/Amazon/Pop TV/AMC
  • The Letter for the King Netflix
  • Self Made netflix Netflix
  • Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta TLC
  • Dark Side of the Ring - Vice Vice
  • One Day At a Time Revival Pop TV
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Netflix Netflix
  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16 E!
  • Tacoma FD truTV
  • Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Amazon
  • OZARK Netflix
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Netflix
  • Call the Midwife PBS
  • Vice Showtime Showtime
  • Challenge 35 MTV
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • Man With a Plan CBS
  • The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 12 Bravo
  • ELINE POWELL Siren Freeform
  • Broke CBS
  • Home Before Dark Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Future Man season 2 Hulu
  • Tales From the Loop Amazon Amazon
  • harley quinn DC Universe
  • Atlantas Missing and Murdered HBO
  • Quibi launch titles Quibi
  • The Last OG TBS
  • The Good Fight CBS All Access
  • Total Bellas E!
  • Brews Brothers Netflix
  • Belgravia Epix
  • Issa Rae Insecure Season 3 HBO
  • Walking Dead AMC
  • Run HBO HBO
  • Paradise Lost Spectrum Originals
  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart ABC
  • The Baker and the Beauty ABC
  • Songland - Season 1 NBC
  • Mrs America FX
  • FX
  • Bosch Amazon
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Mental Samurai Fox Fox
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • Vida Starz
  • Killing Eve Season 3 BBC America
  • Showtime
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • hollywood ryan murphy Getty
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • archer 1999 FXX
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Nicole Kidman The Undoing HBO
  • DC Universe
  • The Third Day HBO
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • CLARE CRAWLEY Bachelorette ABC
  • The 100 The CW
  • Love Island CBS
  • Genius: Aretha Nat Geo
  • AMC
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Apple TV+
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 77

Here’s when 127 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring gets sprung Thursday and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: 11 Major Questions We Have After the ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Premiere

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue