Under the deal, the actress will develop both scripted and unscripted projects for the network. In an interview with TheWrap shortly after her unmasking, Thorne said she had already begun developing ideas on both fronts.
“Right now I’m reading a bunch of books, putting together some treatments and whatnot,” Thorne said. “I’m really looking for a ‘Riverdale’ meets something more psychological, a bit darker and then, you know, a bit more also on the ‘Gossip Girl’ side. I loved ‘Gossip Girl’ growing up, that was a big show, or ‘The O.C.’ Something that really has that obsessive compulsive nature to it that makes you just have to completely be enthralled in these characters.”
On the unscripted side, Thorne said she had three projects to pitch to the network, with an emphasis on reflecting the lives of everyday families.
“I think for my non-scripted, it’s a great way to bring families together. And coming from my own family background, I think it’s a beautiful way to get the family all in one room and get them excited to watch a TV show,” she said. “So a lot of my non-scripted shows are very family based and have a lot to do with things that I grew up with, like growing up on a budget, and things like that. Things that I think could really help families. And watching the single parent struggle and watching them struggle to make their kids lives better. I think that’s a big one.”
Thorne is represented by CAA, Thirty Three Management, Strategic and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.
