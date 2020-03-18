Swan Went on ‘The Masked Singer’ Because You Kept Guessing She Was on ‘The Masked Singer’

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”)

Actress Bella Thorne was unmasked as the Swan on tonight’s episode of “The Masked Singer” Season 3, a moment that never would have happened if it weren’t for meddling viewers who kept insisting throughout the Fox singing competition’s second season that she was the Flamingo contestant, who was actually revealed to be Adrienne Bailon Houghton.

“Well, actually, the fans got me on the show,” Thorne told TheWrap. “Gotta give it up to the fans for this one. People kept guessing me as the Flamingo last season and I saw people freaking out about that and my fans really coming out going, ‘Bella, it must be you. Is it you? You’ve got to tell us.’ So I started retweeting it and stuff and f–king with people, ’cause you know me, love doing that. And then ‘The Masked Singer’ reached out to me for this season and said, ‘Do you watch the show? Would you have any interest?’ And of course I was like, ‘Oh my God! Yeah, that would be so dope.'”

The “Famous in Love” alum, who just signed a development deal with the Fox network, said the other big reason she did the show was to prove that the voice you’ll hear on her upcoming debut album, “What Do You See Now?,” is actually her voice.

“I really wanted to do it because I wanted to show people — obviously you have to sing live on the shows and there is no help and whatnot and no album with no autotune, and no this and no that, and you can really hear that it’s not perfect,” the actress said. “And I’m like, are people even gonna believe when they hear my voice, like, ‘Oh, well, it’s not perfect, but she still had help.’ And I really wanted to show people that it’s the same exact voice. That you’re like, ‘Oh s–t, that really is Bella Thorne on her album. That’s really that girl, without any help.'”

Thorne says she thinks within the pop-music world “there’s so much of this lighter, girly voice” and her goal was also “to show girls that you can have this lower voice” and still be a pop star.

“If you wanna sing that genre, you don’t have to just sing light and airy and have a really, pretty, girly voice, you can have whatever voice you want, especially for the girls that have lower voices like me,” she said.

Because Thorne got eliminated one week after her fellow Group C contestant Sarah Palin was booted from “The Masked Singer” and revealed to be Bear, we just had to ask her what her reaction was to finding out the former Alaska governor had also competed on the show — given the fact the participants have no idea who else is involved until they see it air later — and sang Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

“I can’t believe Sarah Palin sang ‘I Like Big Butts,'” Thorne told us. “That was what I really took away from it was, wow, she really sang, ‘I Like Big Butts,’ and she really rapped it. And she was really — like the judges said, that’s not an easy song, that song is quite fast and definitely articulate, so you have to really be pronouncing these words and doing them so fast with rhythm. That’s not easy. I was like, ‘Yo, Sarah Palin, is she just listening to hella rap music on her time off?’ That would be definitely a very interesting added trait to her character as a human being, if she was just listening to rap music all the time.”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

