Bella Thorne’s ‘Masked Singer’ Elimination Dominates in Key Demo Ratings

But NBC’s “Chicago” dramas win Wednesday in total viewers

and | March 19, 2020 @ 8:38 AM Last Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 9:01 AM

The Masked Singer: L-R: Host Nick Cannon and Bella Thorne in the “It Never Hurts to Mask: Group C Playoffs” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX Media LLC.

“The Masked Singer” topped Wednesday night in the key adults 18-49 demographic, airing an episode that revealed Bella Thorne was the celeb behind the Swan mask. (You can read our interview with the now-unmasked contestant right here.)

But NBC’s “Chicago” franchise was the winner when it came to the total-viewers race.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.7 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “The Masked Singer” scored a 2.2/10 and 8 million viewers. “LEGO Masters” at 9 put up a 1.2/6 and 3.8 million viewers.

Also Read: Swan Went on 'The Masked Singer' Because You Kept Guessing She Was on 'The Masked Singer'

NBC was second in ratings with a 1.3/6 and first in viewers with 8.5 million. “Chicago Med” at 8 earned a 1.3/6 and 9.1 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” posted a 1.3/6 and 8.9 million viewers. At 10, “Chicago P.D.” hit a 1.2/6 and 7.6 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 1.0/5 and in viewers with 5.6 million. At 8, “Survivor” landed a 1.5/7 and 7.7 million viewers. At 9, “SEAL Team” received a 0.8/3 and 5 million viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 closed the night with a 0.6/3 and 4.1 million viewers.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.7/3 and in viewers with 3.6 million. “The Goldbergs” at 8 got a 1.1/5 and 4.9 million viewers. At 8:30, “Schooled” had a 0.8/4 and 3.5 million viewers. “Modern Family” at 9 earned a 0.9/4 and 4.3 million viewers. “American Housewife” at 9:30 settled for a 0.6/3 and 3.2 million viewers. At 10, “Stumptown” managed a 0.5/3 and 2.7 million viewers.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Swan Is... (Video)

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 1.7 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 957,000.

More to come…

Here's when 127 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring gets sprung Thursday and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring.

