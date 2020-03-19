Bella Thorne’s ‘Masked Singer’ Elimination Dominates in Key Demo Ratings

“The Masked Singer” topped Wednesday night in the key adults 18-49 demographic, airing an episode that revealed Bella Thorne was the celeb behind the Swan mask. (You can read our interview with the now-unmasked contestant right here.)

But NBC’s “Chicago” franchise was the winner when it came to the total-viewers race.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.7 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “The Masked Singer” scored a 2.2/10 and 8 million viewers. “LEGO Masters” at 9 put up a 1.2/6 and 3.8 million viewers.

Also Read: Swan Went on 'The Masked Singer' Because You Kept Guessing She Was on 'The Masked Singer'

NBC was second in ratings with a 1.3/6 and first in viewers with 8.5 million. “Chicago Med” at 8 earned a 1.3/6 and 9.1 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” posted a 1.3/6 and 8.9 million viewers. At 10, “Chicago P.D.” hit a 1.2/6 and 7.6 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 1.0/5 and in viewers with 5.6 million. At 8, “Survivor” landed a 1.5/7 and 7.7 million viewers. At 9, “SEAL Team” received a 0.8/3 and 5 million viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 closed the night with a 0.6/3 and 4.1 million viewers.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.7/3 and in viewers with 3.6 million. “The Goldbergs” at 8 got a 1.1/5 and 4.9 million viewers. At 8:30, “Schooled” had a 0.8/4 and 3.5 million viewers. “Modern Family” at 9 earned a 0.9/4 and 4.3 million viewers. “American Housewife” at 9:30 settled for a 0.6/3 and 3.2 million viewers. At 10, “Stumptown” managed a 0.5/3 and 2.7 million viewers.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Swan Is... (Video)

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 1.7 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 957,000.

More to come…