Ben Affleck Gripes the Batman Costume Was ‘Horrendous to Wear’: ‘No Thought Put Into the Human Being’ | Video

Ben Affleck agrees with his fellow Bat-actors that wearing Batman’s costumed sucks.

While breaking down his acting career with GQ, Affleck looked back with terror at the long – and hot – days he spent as the Caped Crusader across a number of DC live-action movies.

“I hated the batsuits,” he said. “The batsuits are horrendous to wear. They’re incredibly hot, for one thing. They don’t breathe. They’re made to look the way they want them to look, and there’s no thought put into the human being.”

He continued about the heat trapped by the suit: “Now I’m already—I sweat, you know what I mean? I get hot. And so in that thing, you would just be pouring water because it’s got the cowl over it. Like, there’s one thing to wear the suit, but once you cover your head, I guess that’s where all your heat kind of escapes and you feel it.”

Affleck played Batman a few times. He first appeared in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” before reprising his role in “Justice League” – which famously got a straight-to-Max Zach Snyder cut of the film that broke a four hour runtime. Lastly, he donned the cape and cowl one final time briefly in 2023’s “The Flash.”

The former Batman actor spoke a lot about his superhero days while promoting his latest film “The Accountant 2.” Among his many realizations was that the bleak look the films took toward the comic book heroes might have alienated some fans.

“It was something we really went for in the first movie,” Affleck said. “But what happened was it started to skew too old for a big part of the audience. Like even my own son at the time was too scared to watch the movie. And so when I saw that I was like, ‘Oh s—t, we have a problem.’”

