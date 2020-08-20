Ben Affleck to Return as Bruce Wayne in Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ Movie

Ben Affleck will return as Bruce Wayne in Ezra Miller’s “The Flash” movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.
Affleck last played Wayne in 2017’s “Justice League.”
Vanity Fair first reported the news.
More to come…
'The Batman': What We Know So Far About Matt Reeves Superhero Movie (Photos)
With The Batman resuming production in London starting in September, TheWrap takes a look at what we know so far about Matt Reeves take on the iconic caped crusader.
Not another origin story
Reeves has described his film as a “defining” and “very personal” story about the Dark Knight, rather than an origin story in the vein of Frank Miller’s beloved “Year One” series.
Robert Pattinson
After an exhaustive search for the next Bruce Wayne following Ben Affleck’s departure, Robert Pattinson beat out Nicholas Hoult to be the next actor to don the cape and cowl for a new trilogy of Batman films.
The Dark Knight Detetctive
As TheWrap has previously reported, according to insiders with knowledge of the project, Reeves’ superhero movie will explore Bruce Wayne’s second year as the Dark Knight detective.
The Batsuit
Earlier this year, Matt Reeves revealed a moody first look at Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit on his Twitter account, set against Michael Giacchino’s haunting score for the upcoming superhero movie. The footage unveiled a bulky set of armor which appears to use the gun that killed Bruce’s parents as the bat symbol on his chest.
The Batmobile
After sharing some test footage of Robert Pattinson in costume for “The Batman,” director Matt Reeves tweeted some official images from the film of the Batmobile. The dark images reveal a sleeker, but still industrial sort of vehicle that differs from Christopher Nolan’s vision in “The Dark Knight” films.
The Bat Cycle
A photo from the set of "The Batman" revealed a full look at Robert Pattinson's Batsuit, along with what could be be the caped crusader's batcycle. Following Warner Bros.' official reveal earlier this year, the new photo also show what appear to be spikes on the forearms of the iconic crime fighter's costume.
Alfred Pennyworth
As TheWrap first exclusively reported, Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth. Alfred raised Bruce Wayne after his parents were killed, and continued to serve as his staunchest supporter and confidante when Bruce embarked on his war on crime as Batman.
Commissioner Gordon
Jeffrey Wright will play Commissioner Gordon in “The Batman,” director Matt Reeves revealed last year. Created in 1939 by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, Jim Gordon is commissioner of Gotham City’s police department, most often portrayed as a veteran officer who formed an unofficial partnership with Batman first to combat systemic corruption inside GPD and later to deal with the supervillains plaguing the city.
The Riddler
Paul Dano will play Edward Nashton, also known as the Riddler in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” The Riddler first appeared in “Detective Comics #140” in October 1948 and is a criminal mastermind in Gotham City who likes to incorporate riddles and puzzles into his schemes. He is also one of Batman’s biggest foes. In live-action, the Riddler was played by Frank Gorshin on the 1960s “Batman” TV series, and by Jim Carrey in 1995’s “Batman Forever.”
DC Comics, CCO, Publisher, and comic book legend Jim Lee revealed promo artwork of Robert Pattinson as Batman ahead of the DC Fandome Hall of Heroes event which will reveal footage put together from the seven weeks of production before the shutdown.
The film will be released on Oct. 1, 2021
