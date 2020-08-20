Go Pro Today

Ben Affleck to Return as Bruce Wayne in Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ Movie

Affleck last played Wayne in 2017’s “Justice League”

August 20, 2020
Ben Affleck will return as Bruce Wayne in Ezra Miller’s “The Flash” movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Vanity Fair first reported the news.

More to come…

