Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Arrested After Derailing RFK Jr. Senate Hearing With Pro-Palestinian Protest

Ben Cohen, the co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, was arrested for protesting during a Senate hearing.

Cohen, also a longtime activist, was arrested Wednesday for interrupting a hearing during Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s testimony. He stood up in the middle of the hearing and shouted “Congress sent the bombs that kill children in Gaza and pays it with cuts to Medicaid.”

“I told Congress they’re killing poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and they’re paying for it by kicking poor kids off Medicaid in the U.S.,” Cohen confirmed after on X with a video of the event. “This was the authorities’ response.”

I told Congress they're killing poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and they're paying for it by kicking poor kids off Medicaid in the US. This was the authorities' response. pic.twitter.com/uOf7xrzzWM — Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) May 14, 2025

Cohen was removed from the hearing room along with six others protesting the U.S. support of Israel in their Gaza military campaign. The group was charged with a misdemeanor offense of Crowding, Obstructing, and Incommoding.

This was not the first time Cohen had a run in with the law while protesting. The co-founder was arrested back in 2023 after advocating press freedoms and protesting military policies. After the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julien Assange, Cohen was arrested for protesting outside the Department of Justice by lighting a sign that read “Freedom of the Press” on fire and yelling “Freedom of the press is going up in smoke.”

Cohen was arrested alongside CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans after blocking the building’s entrance and were charged with unlawful entry after refusing to leave the premises.

