Ben Lanzarone, composer of music for “The Love Boat” and “Happy Days,” died on Friday after fighting lung cancer. Husband of actress Ilene Graff of “Mr. Belvedere” and “Remington Steele,” he was 85.

The pair’s daughter Nikka shared a remembrance of her father on Instagram over the weekend. She captioned a post, “dad. you will always be a titan. losing you is incalculable. without words. maybe the words will come. but until they do, we have the music.”

Lanzarone composed music for some of the most iconic television shows from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, including “Happy Days,” “The Love Boat,” “Mork and Mindy,” “Dynasty” and “Laverne and Shirley.”

He was awarded ASCAP’s Most Performed Composer Award in 1986 for his television scores.

Graff and Lanzarone met on the set of “Grease,” where the latter was part of the team that put together the music video for “Summer Nights.” They would go on to enjoy a decades-long personal and professional relationship that spanned television, the stage, live performances and recording. The pair also worked together on the sitcom “Mr. Belvedere.”

In 2013, Graff and Lanzarone collaborated again when they offered a workshop for professionals in the entertainment industry. The two-month-long program featured Tippi Hedren and Dee Wallace.

As Graff told Broadway World, “We work with everyone from novices to working professionals. Students not only learn from us, they learn from their classmates as they become a supportive, cohesive group. We focus on choosing a song, analyzing the lyric, the importance of storytelling, and understanding the music.”

Lanzarone was born on Oct. 28, 1938, in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from the city’s High School of Music and Art before moving on to the Manhattan School of Music, where he received a double master’s degree.

He first worked as a classical pianist with the Longines Symphonette and made his debut at Carnegie Recital Hall. Once Lanzarone met Bob Crewe and Charles Fox, he began composing popular music and arranging music for Bobby Darin, Vikki Carr and the Bob Crewe Generation.

Over the years, Lanzarone toured with musicians including Art Garfunkel, Frank Sinatra and Lainie Kazan.

Lanzarone also devoted his time to several charitable organizations, including The Variety Club, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Entertainment Community Fund.

Lanzarone is survived by Graff; the pair’s daughter Nikka (wife of Daniel Smith), who is also a successful actress and singer; brothers Frank and Peter Lanzarone; brothers-in-law Richard and Todd Graff (husband of Jhon Lafaurie); nieces and nephews; and many devoted friends. The family has requested donations be made in his honor to the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly the Actors Fund).

Lanzarone’s death was first reported by TMZ, shared with the outlet by his wife.