Ben Schwartz, Ayo Edebiri to Play Pets Trying to Save the Universe in Netflix Interactive Special ‘We Lost Our Human’

“DuckTales” alum Ben Schwartz and “Big Mouth” star Ayo Edebiri are set to lend their voices to the feline and canine leads of “We Lost Our Human,” an animated Netflix interactive special from “Pinky Malinky” creators Rikke Asbjoern and Chris Garbutt.

Per the streaming service, “Audiences will choose to experience the story from the perspective of a self-involved cat (Pud) or a loving, hyperactive dog (Ham), who wake up one day to find that their human and ALL humans have disappeared from Earth! Desperate to find their owner, these two homebound pets venture out into the world for the first time to discover strange mysteries, meet bizarre creatures and maybe – with the audience’s help – save the universe along the way!”

Along with Schwartz as Pud and Edebiri as Ham, the cast of “We Lost Our Human” includes Adrienne C. Moore, Lauren Tom, Jon Glaser, Henry Rollins, Lucas Grabeel and Matty Cardarople.

Hugh Grant, Samuel L Jackson, Lisa Kudrow and Leslie Jones to Star on Charlie Brooker's 'Death to 2020' Netflix Mockumentary

Asbjoern and Garbutt created the interactive special and act as executive producers and directors. Asbjoern and Garbutt wrote the screenplay alongside Laura Sreebny and Nick Arciaga.

“Creating a huge interactive project has been an exciting challenge and gave us a unique chance to approach Pud and Ham’s story outside of a traditional format,” Rikke Asbjoern and Chris Garbutt said in a statement. “We got to explore their many parallel and interwoven paths, which resulted in our story room becoming a complex web of post-it notes, push pins and string. Quite a dizzying sight for anyone witnessing one of our story pitches!”

Curtis Lelash, director of original animation at Netflix, added: “‘We Lost Our Human’ combines the very best of animation, comedy and interactivity, expanding the possibilities of how stories are told today. We can’t wait for audiences of all ages to take this hilarious journey with Pud and Ham, because their fate rests in the audiences hands…literally.”