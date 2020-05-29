As Hollywood inches closer to resuming production, actors like Ben Schwartz are starting to think about what they will need to hear from producers before they feel safe returning to set.

During this week’s episode of “TheWrap-Up,” Schwartz talked about the potential timeline for going back and the various concerns he has about filming again.

“I’m not quite certain, and I don’t know what the sentence, the realistic sentence, my fantasy state sentence is, ‘Everything’s back to normal. Don’t worry about it.’ I don’t know what that version is … But you know, there’s kissing scenes and there’s sex scenes and there’s hugging and the actors are yelling at each other and in each other’s faces, and we can’t wear masks for that.”

Schwartz also talked about his new Netflix series “Space Force,” how his character is nothing like Jean Ralphio from “Parks and Recreation” and the part of his “Middleditch & Schwartz” improv specials that his partner, Thomas Middleditch, didn’t realize happened until they were editing.

You can listen to the full interview below (beginning at the 50:26 mark).

