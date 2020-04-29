James Corden is putting Ben Schwartz and Thomas Middleditch’s sleuthing skills to the test.

The late-night host came up with an inventive game to play over Zoom with the two comedians and six of his “Late Late Show” staffers, called “What’s In My Lap, a Pet or a Pillow?”

The comedians took turns grilling each of the staffers, who they could only see from the waist up, with questions about their potential pet. Then, they had to decide which of the three were holding pets, and which three were lying.

One staffer named Tom said that his pet stays inside, and that “it’s been a delight having her, she’s keeping me sane having this company around.”

Middleditch and Schwartz weren’t buying it.

“I’ve never in my life seen someone be such a liar,” Schwartz said.

“Tom, face it. You’re a pillow man,” said Middleditch. “We can call him Tommy Pillows from now on.”

They were right about ol’ Tommy Pillows. After confirming their suspicions that he was holding nothing but a pillow, they moved on to Katherine, who claimed to have a bird in her lap.

“And that bird’s not flying around? What, do you have him on a leash?” Schwartz said.

“Is this that scene from ‘Dumb & Dumber?’ ‘Pretty birdy, pretty birdy’ — you’re insane!” said Middleditch.

They even made her hold up her hands to see if the bird would fly away. But they were wrong. She did have a bird — a very well mannered one that quietly sits in laps.

As for the rest, well, you’ll have to watch the video above.