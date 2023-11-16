The Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro urged anchor Candace Owens “by all means, quit” on Wednesday after the two feuded on social media about her coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

The quarrel began with a TikTok video that went viral over the weekend in which Shapiro blasted Owens “faux sophistication” about the conflict, adding that her “disreputable” commentary about Israel is “ridiculous” and full of errors.

Owens responded by posting a Bible verse to X: “Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.”

She added, “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”

Shapiro responded by telling her “Candace, if you feel that taking money from The Daily Wire somehow comes between you and God, by all means quit.”

Owens called her boss “emotionally unhinged” and “unprofessional” in her reply.

She continued, “And we have all had to sit back and allow it and have all tried to exercise exceeding understanding for your raw emotion. But you cross a certain line when you come for scripture and read yourself into it. I will not tolerate it.”

But you cross a certain line when you come for scripture and read yourself into… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 15, 2023

Owens joined the conservative outlet in November 2020, saying she “couldn’t be more excited” to join Shapiro and colleagues in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reactions on X included people thanking Shapiro for “finally speaking out” about Owens. “I’ve been saying for years that hiring Candace Owens is the one massive mistake The Daily Wire has made. I genuinely hope they rectify it. It looks like Ben Shapiro has finally had enough,” wrote The European Conservative contributor Jonathon Van Maren.

In the past, Owens has been criticized for her bizarre reaction to a SKIMS ad featuring a disabled model, taking Kanye “Ye” West’s side after his antisemitic rants and her oddly supportive remarks about Hitler. Shapiro meanwhile, went on a 43-minute rant against the “Barbie” movie earlier this year.

“I say the Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro and Owens deserve each other. They built each other up,” Isaac Bailey tweeted.