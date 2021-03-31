Ben Shapiro Compared Voter Suppression to Long Lines at Disneyland and People Got Heated

Ben Shapiro made a comparison between voting lines and waiting in a line at an amusement park in an attempt to defend Georgia’s new voting laws and the idea went over about as well as you’d expect.

The new laws passed last week add a lot of restrictions to voting, including requiring identification for mail voting and making it illegal to take food or water to voters in line. Hollywood has considered a boycott of filming in Georgia as a result, though Tyler Perry cautioned against such a move.

During his show on Wednesday, Shapiro said of the new law, “Jim Crow explicitly created a separate system of law for Black Americans and treated them as inferior. There is nothing in the law like that … The law imposes new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots. Well, clearly that’s racist. I mean, you mean you have to show that you are who you say you are when you go vote absentee. If you can explain to me how that’s racist, I’m willing to hear it.”

Then Shapiro dropped his big analogy, saying, “By the way, voter suppression doesn’t involve long lines any more than long lines at Disneyland are ride suppression. You know what voter suppression is? Voter suppression is where you don’t get to vote.”

Reactions to Ben Shapiro’s comparison came in swift and hard.

“Who will ever forget how civil rights proponents who fought for decades to pass the 14th Amendment, giving Black people the right to take a ride on Magic Mountain?” comedian Devin Green tweeted (from the account of his character, Betty Bowers). “Or how long it took to pass the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to ride the teacups at Disneyland?”

“Ah yes, the 28th Amendment, protecting the right to ride Splash Mountain,” Dab Saltzstein, a deputy editor at the New York Times tweeted.

Many people mentioned the fact that Disney offers a fast pass, which allows people to skip lines, something Shapiro himself even tweeted about in 2018.

And a bunch of people had some variation of this easy joke: “Ben Shapiro isn’t tall enough to go on most rollercoasters, so there’s no way he could understand this.”

Check out the responses to Shapiro below:

Ah yes, the 28th Amendment, protecting the right to ride Splash Mountain https://t.co/LTxbDl6wq2 — Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) March 31, 2021

Who will ever forget how civil rights proponents who fought for decades to pass the 14th Amendment, giving Black people the right to take a ride on Magic Mountain? Or how long it took to pass the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to ride the teacups at Disneyland? — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 31, 2021

You know, the thing at Disneyland where only the Black people wait on really long lines and you can't give them food and water? (Today's reminder why @benshapiro is the worst.) https://t.co/r51zg7a7TD — Bill Prady (@billprady) March 31, 2021

Is it possible Ben Shapiro cannot see there is a huge difference between our fundamental right to vote, and a trip to Disneyworld? — Persistent-One who aims to misbehave (@PersistentOne3) March 31, 2021

For an intellectual wunderkind, Ben seems to not know that voting is a constitutional right and going to disneyland is not — Bill De Blasio Smoking Weed with a Fork & Knife (@5five0oh4four) March 31, 2021

If they closed all but one or two rides at Disneyland, artificially lengthening the lines for the open rides, then yes, that would be ride suppression, just as artificially creating long lines to vote (and banning providing water for god's sake) is voter suppression. — Lee (@Rngrfan01) March 31, 2021

Disney doesn't have 8 hour lines for poor and minority customers and 30 minute lines for rich white customers. — Space Pirate Roberts 🇺🇸🇦🇺🇱🇧🏴‍☠️ (@SteamboatLion) March 31, 2021

Reason #456,567 why @BenShapiro is a Raging Dipshit. Voting: is a right.

Disneyland: is a vacation spot

Voting: is not on a day off

Disneyland: is full of Mice, dogs and Ducks that sound more masculine than Ben https://t.co/oQRPXF7JSa — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) March 31, 2021