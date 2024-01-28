Ben Shapiro Guests on Chart-Topping Rap Song ‘Facts,’ Nicki Minaj Responds: ‘Is This Real Life?’ | Video

The conservative talking head drops bars on Minaj, Cardi B and others in the song that topped the iTunes chart

A light-skinned man stands presenting on a stage in the image on the left, while a Black woman making a kissy face is in the image on the right. The people are Ben Shapiro and Nicki Minaj.
Ben Shapiro and Nicki Minaj (Getty Images)

Ben Shapiro and Tom MacDonald released their rap song “Facts” on Friday. Shapiro, who up until now has mostly been known for his conservative political views, took aim at several other rappers in his 16-verse contribution. His targets included Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Like most people who heard about the song, Minaj was confused at first and tweeted, “What is rlly happening & whos is that other man rapping???? Is this real life??!!”

Minaj first tweeted, “I just listened to it @benshapiro. not bad. Congrats on #1. But it def sounds like Roman’s Revenge when the beat first came in…idk.”

Minaj then added, “Ben Shapiro put out a diss record. He said his comment sections are filled with woke Karens. The song is #1 on US iTunes. 😂🤣😭😭😭😭😭 what is rlly happening & whos is that other man rapping???? Is this real life??!! He said “Nicki take some notes” nah 😂😂😂😂 AYO nah.”

Plenty of Minaj’s fans were unhappy with her giving Shapiro even qualified praise. As one replied, “Ain’t that man literally a white supremacist ? Oh hell nah nicki gurl you losing me on this one.”

Another simply said, “He’s racist !”

Shapiro and MacDonald have been celebrating the song’s success on Twitter since Friday. On Saturday, Shapiro tweeted, “I just want to thank God, @IAMTOMMACDONALD, and my parents, who paid for 15 years of classical violin lessons so I could become the #1 rapper in America.”

You can watch Shapiro’s dubious rap skills in the video below:

