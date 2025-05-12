Ben Shapiro Slams Trump Acceptance of Qatar Jet as ‘Political Poison’ | Video

Donald Trump’s announcement that he will accept a $400 million jet from Qatar isn’t sitting well with some of his staunchest GOP supporters. On Monday, “Daily Wire” founder Ben Shapiro blasted the president’s “shady behavior”, saying it “undermines his agenda and credibility.”

The conservative commentator said on his show, “Even if it’s not criminal, it’s bad optics,” adding that the move is “political poison.”

Shapiro continued that if this story were about Hunter and Joe Biden, “conservatives would be screaming.”

Watch the segment in “The Ben Shapiro Show” above

“Trump has real enemies. He doesn’t need to create vulnerabilities like this. If these scandals continue, Republicans could lose Congress — and everything President Trump wants to do would be dead on arrival. It needs to stop,” said Shapiro.

On Sunday, political activist Laura Loomer tweeted that she would “take a bullet” for Trump, but that he had finally gone too far.

“We cannot accept a $400 million ‘gift from jihadists in suits,” she wrote. The Qataris fund the same Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah who have murdered US Service Members. The same proxies that have worked with the Mexican cartels to get jihadists across our border.”

This is really going to be such a stain on the admin if this is true,” Loomer continued, adding, “I’m so disappointed.”

Shapiro also called out Trump’s crypto launch, saying that if it were Hunter Biden, “people would be outraged.” On Saturday, Senate Democrats introduced the “End Crypto Corruption Actt,” to put an end to Trump’s “profoundly corrupt scheme” as Sen. Jeff Merkley termed it.